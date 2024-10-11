Sheriff’s Report: Bathroom Fight at Brooke Point High School, Vehicle Theft

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

ASSAULT:

Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road, 10/8, 7:00 a.m. Deputy D.J. Taylor was conducting his SRO duties when he was informed of a fight. Two students agreed to participate in a fight in the boy’s bathroom. Both received a criminal complaint for assault and battery.

Courage Lane, 10/8, 8:57 a.m. Deputy S.M. Craig responded to an assault. It was advised a female suspect assaulted the victim due to a previous eviction. Deputy Craig located the suspect and detained her without incident. She was charged with assault and battery and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

LARCENY:

Oak Drive, 10/8, 11:28 a.m. Deputy A.E. Epps responded to a vehicle larceny. The victim advised her vehicle was supposed to be towed to an auto shop; however, after contacting the auto shop they advised they did not have it. With her vehicle missing, it was entered as stolen into a law enforcement database.

WEAPON OFFENSE:

Area of Wyche Road and Courthouse Road, 10/8, 3:10 p.m. Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt responded to a brandishing report. The victim advised a male driver brandished a knife after a road rage incident. The suspect was described as a black male with dreadlocks driving a white minivan.