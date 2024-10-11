Prince William Police to Hand Out Free Car Tracking Tags

On Saturday at Woodbridge High School, the Prince William County Police Department is hosting an event to help residents learn how to safeguard their vehicles.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until the approximately 900 tags are gone — PWCPD will be distributing free tracking tags to county residents to help locate and recover stolen vehicles. According to a public information officer in PWCPD, the county’s completed and attempted thefts are up 13% from this time last year.

The PIO said the department picked Woodbridge High School because it’s “somewhat central” and is densely populated. Detectives will be able to install the tags onsite.

“If your vehicle has been stolen, call the Prince William County Communications Center at 703-792-6500 to report the theft, and let them know it has a tracking device,” a press release stated. “When responding officers arrive, provide them with the real-time location of the device by logging into your account and showing officers where your tag is pinging.”

If you’re going: