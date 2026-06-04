Tax Cut Passed, Yet Average Manassas Park Homeowners Face Higher Bills

Manassas Park City Council has approved a 2-cent-per-$100-of-assessed-value reduction in the real estate tax rate for FY27, but most homeowners will still see their tax bills rise due to higher property assessments.

According to figures provided by City Manager Carl Cole, the average single-family home tax bill is projected at $7,272 in TY26 (FY27), up $190 from $7,082 the previous year. Townhouse owners can expect an average bill of $6,305, up $225 from $6,080. Condominium owners will see the largest jump, with the average bill rising $597 to $5,201 from $4,604.

The tax rate reduction — deeper than the original 1.5-cent proposal — was highlighted during the June 2 City Council meeting. The additional half-cent cut is expected to reduce city revenue by approximately $150,000, which will be covered by the unassigned fund balance. One full cent of the tax rate generates roughly $294,000 in revenue.

The overall FY27 budget totals $163,940,326, representing an 11.2 to 11.7 percent reduction from FY26. The general fund is balanced at $84,013,839 in both revenues and expenditures. No increases are planned for utility rates or enterprise funds.

During the public hearing, Cole emphasized the city’s strong fiscal position. “We are budgeted at 84 in and 84 out,” he said, noting that revenue timing shifts from development receipts helped improve the outlook. He highlighted a healthy unassigned fund balance that maintains the required $7–7.5 million cash flow cushion while allowing flexibility for other needs.

Funded priorities in the budget include a 3% cost-of-living adjustment for staff, renovation of the community splash pad, three new full-time positions (Enterprise System Administrator, EOC Planner, and Transportation Project Manager), a part-time building inspector, and a pilot Career and Technical Education (CTE) program with the schools.

Council also presented updated affordability data. Manassas Park ranks 6th out of 11 regional jurisdictions in straight-dollar tax and fee burden. When measured as a percentage of median household income, the city’s house maintenance burden falls in the middle of the pack and is statistically similar to the City of Manassas and Prince William County.

The public hearing drew minimal comments. One resident spoke earlier in the meeting about unrelated issues, but offered no additional input on the budget or tax rates. Final adoption of the budget and tax rates is scheduled for June 16.

The rate cut reflects ongoing efforts to provide tax relief amid growth pressures in the small Prince William County city. However, rising assessed values — single-family homes rose from an average of $507,689 to $528,860 — continue to drive higher individual tax liabilities despite the lower rate.

City officials described the FY27 plan as fiscally conservative, balancing affordability for residents with key investments in infrastructure, public safety, and staff support, while preserving reserves. Residents can expect the new rate to appear on their FY27 tax bills following the June 16 vote.