Stafford Sheriff: ID Theft Victim ‘Shocked’ After Check Garnished to Cover Loans for Which He Didn’t Apply

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

DUI:

Wawa, 860 Richmond Highway, 10/3, 1:46 a.m. First Sergeant D.W. Fetterolf was enjoying a meal when he observed the driver of a Camry begin to vomit. Now with a ruined appetite, First Sergeant Fetterolf made contact with the driver. The driver had signs of intoxication and Deputy C.D. Quebedeaux responded to assist. After conducting field sobriety tests, the driver was taken into custody. The driver advised his mother would be “discontent” to learn he was driving under

the influence. He was charged with driving under the influence and held at Rappahannock

Regional Jail until sober.

Target, 25 South Gateway Drive, 10/3, 7:05 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a disturbance. The caller advised the driver of a “boxy” vehicle was screaming “he worships the devil!” While Satan was not located in the parking lot, Deputy Hubbard located the boxy vehicle and made contact with the driver. She had signs of intoxication, so field sobriety tests were conducted. Shortly after, the driver was detained and charged with driving under the influence. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

FRAUD:

Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 10/3, 10:36 a.m. Deputy C.M. Ramirez responded to the lobby for a fraud report. The victim advised a check was garnished due to loans made in his name. This shocked the victim considering he did not apply for the loans.

LARCENY

Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 10/3, 9:55 a.m. Deputy C.M. Ramirez responded to the lobby for a larceny report. The victim advised while shopping yesterday at Publix, located at 1640 Public Way, her wallet and phone went missing. She would later discover fraudulent transactions on her credit cards.

TRESPASS:

Woodstock Lane, 10/3, 6:05 p.m. Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt and Deputy R. Tully responded to a trespassing. The owner of a residence advised someone unlawfully entered the property. Deputies searched the residence and located a male, who advised he was there to destress from his homelife. The suspect further thought it was okay for him to be at the residence because he occasionally cleans up as a form of “pay back.” The suspect was sent on his way to his actual home with

summonses for trespassing and unlawful entry.