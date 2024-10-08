Restaurateur buys Historic Fredericksburg Property

FredericksburgFreePress.com: “The historic downtown Fredericksburg Square property has a new owner. Luigi Castiglia, the longtime owner of the William Street restaurant that still bears his name, bought the 19,000-square-foot building at 525 Caroline St. last week. The sales price for the 0.45-acre property was $1.9 million, according to Fitzhugh Johnson III, whose Johnson Realty Advisors firm had the listing.”