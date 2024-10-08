October is Pedestrian Safety Month: Use Crosswalks for Safety

October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Prince William Police Department is urging both pedestrians and drivers to prioritize safety on the roads. Drivers must stop for pedestrians in all crosswalks, while pedestrians are encouraged to use marked crosswalks and follow safety tips to avoid accidents.

Press Release from Prince William Police Department:

October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the Prince William County Police Department joins the Department of Motor Vehicles and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration in reminding pedestrians and drivers to respect each other to stay safe on the roads.

Drivers must stop – not just yield – for pedestrians in all crosswalks in Virginia in any marked or unmarked intersection where the speed limit is 35 mph or less. They could face a fine of between $100 and $500 if they fail to do so. Drivers can proceed once the pedestrian has passed the lane in which the vehicle is stopped.

Pedestrians must do their parts as well. While it might be convenient to cross a roadway wherever they happen to be, those on foot should use marked crosswalks for increased safety. Following are some tips to be safe if you are walking by yourself or with others: