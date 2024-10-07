Stafford Duo Faces Felonies After Gunpoint Shoe Heist

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Department:

Two Stafford men received felonies after conspiring to rob a co-worker at gunpoint.

On September 23rd at approximately 9:13 p.m. Deputy W.E. Trainor responded to Genesis Logistics, located at 705 Bradburn Place, for a robbery. The victim advised he was just robbed at gunpoint for two pairs of shoes, valued at over $2,000.

Deputy Trainor made contact with the victim to determine what transpired. The victim advised he agreed to meet with a coworker to sell him the shoes. This co-worker, known only as “Turbo,” made contact with the victim, changed his mind on buying the shoes, and instead set up a meeting for someone else to purchase them. Suspect two would make contact with the victim, brandish a firearm, and demand the shoes. Luckily, the victim was able to record part of the robbery which would be helpful in the investigation.

Deputy Trainor was able to identify “Turbo” as Raquan Jones, 23. Deputy X.D. Bates was able to locate Jones in an Uber on Onville Road and conducted a traffic stop. Jones was found to be in possession of two firearms, one of which had no serial number, and one of the stolen pairs of shoes. He was arrested as detectives within the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Detective N.D. Ridings spearheaded the investigation and with the help of his fellow detectives, Detective D.V. Torrice, Detective J.T. Lynch, and Detective B.A. Boyle, identified Isaiah Watts, 24, as a person of interest. Using the footage the victim took of the robbery, detectives were able to confirm the robbery suspect and Watts were one in the same. On September 30th Watts was taken into custody.

Jones was charged with possession of stolen goods and the removal of a serial number from a firearm. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond; however, as the investigation continued, he was additionally charged with conspiracy to commit grand larceny and conspiracy to commit robbery. He was then held without bond. Watts was charged with robbery, conspiracy to use a firearm in commission of a robbery, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Watts was also held without bond.

Outstanding work by not only patrol deputies for their quick response and apprehension of the first suspect, but also to our detectives for their thorough investigation to apprehend the second suspect.