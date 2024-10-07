Meet the Principal: Q+A with Antietam Elementary’s New Principal, Chris McManus

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Chris McManus, the new principal of Antietam Elementary in Lake Ridge. He’s a Prince William County native and an educator for nearly 20 years.

Why Prince William County, and why Antietam Elementary?

Growing up in Prince William County and graduating from Forest Park High School, I have a deep-rooted connection to this community. My decision to serve at Antietam Elementary School is driven by the incredible school community here. The students, families, and staff are exceptionally welcoming, and their commitment to learning and growth is truly special. Moreover, being the principal of an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme (PYP) at Antietam Elementary is an incredible opportunity. I am passionate about working with diverse student populations, and Antietam’s community is a perfect match. I cherish celebrating culture with students, staff and families. I believe in fostering an environment where students collaborate to become global citizens. This shared curiosity and excitement to learn about and from each other are vital. As an educator, I am dedicated to empowering students to take ownership of their learning, both individually and collectively. This approach not only promotes a sense of belonging but also contributes to high levels of academic achievement and emotional well-being. Antietam Elementary School provides the ideal setting to achieve these goals, making it the perfect place for me to serve and grow alongside this amazing community.

How will you bring your experiences to your new role as principal in PWCS?

My extensive background in education, including roles as an assistant principal, instructional technology coach, third grade teacher, lead mentor and mentor, has uniquely prepared me for this new role as a principal in Prince William County Public Schools. Each of these positions contributed to my growth as an instructional leader, reinforcing my belief in continuous improvement and the importance of building capacity within our school staff. I am committed to empowering our educators to drive change that leads to increased student achievement. By fostering a culture of collaboration and professional development, we can create an environment where both teachers and students thrive. I understand the critical role that elementary education plays in setting the foundation for students’ future success, including their on-time high school graduation. In my new role, I will leverage my diverse experiences to support and inspire our school community, ensuring that every student receives the education, support and guidance they need to succeed. Together, we will work towards creating a dynamic and inclusive learning environment that promotes academic excellence and emotional well-being.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?