Manassas Park City Library Reopens Oct. 15 Following Water Damage

The Manassas Park City Public Library is scheduled to reopen on October 15, 2024, following a temporary closure due to a burst pipe in the building. City spokeswoman Loren Luck provided updates on the incident and the repair efforts.

The closure was caused by a pipe that became loose in the pump room located on the first floor of City Hall. The pump room is responsible for controlling the splash pad on the plaza, and the loose pipe resulted in water leaking into the library. Fortunately, staff noticed the leak, and a contractor was called to remove the water and set up fans and dehumidifiers to prevent further damage.

The repairs include inspecting electrical outlets that may have been exposed to water, replacing loose pipes, and installing a leak detector as a preventative measure. Minor repainting and reorganization of the library will also be necessary. Luck said the cost of the repairs is minimal, with most of it covered by the city’s insurance through VRSA.

In response to the closure, the library extended due dates for all borrowed materials, and readers can still return books via the book drop. The city anticipates no long-term disruptions and looks forward to welcoming patrons back on October 15.

The library opened in 2022.