Manassas Park City Library opens permanent location at City Hall

[Photo: Manassas Park City Government] [Photo: Manassas Park City Government]

The new Park Central Library at Manassas Park City Hall opened Sunday, September 11.

Tailored specifically to the needs of the Manassas Park community, the Park Central Library is a modern-day library offering virtual reality, 3D printing, technology, programs, and services, in addition to a large collection of books, digital books, and movies.

“A truly local resource, the new Park Central Library is an amazing asset for our community, offering education and enrichment options for every community member. Opening the library is a huge milestone in our downtown redevelopment project. As residential and commercial development in the area continues, community members can start taking advantage of the Library. A cornerstone of the Park Central Plaza, the Park Central Library makes Manassas Park an even better place to live, work and thrive.” Said City Manager, Laszlo Palko.

During an opening celebration on Sunday, September 11, residents toured the library, checked out books, and participated in opening day activities, including a balloon artist, an introduction to virtual reality, crafts, a library scavenger hunt, storytimes, and more.

“We look forward to serving and connecting with more community members and sharing our expanded collections, programs, and services,” said Library Director Holly Ritchie.

For more information, visit manassasparkcitylibrary.org.

The Manassas Park Library opened in 2020 at Blooms Park, the former Generals Ridge Golf Course. That same year, Manassas Park ended its 41-year relationship with the Prince William County Public Library System and opened the first library branch to be managed by the city.