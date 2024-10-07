After an extensive investigation, the Prince William County fire marshall said the cause of the recent fire that destroyed eight vehicles at the Summerland Heights Apartment complex in Woodbridge had been changed to undetermined, leaving residents and officials seeking answers.

Press release:

Update:

After further analysis and investigation the cause of the fire has been changed to undetermined. Additional information will be provided if warranted.

Previously Released:

This morning units were dispatched to the Summerland Heights Apartment complex (Woodbridge) for multiple reports of several autos on fire. Crews arrived with a row of parked cars on fire. Extinguishment quickly followed. A total of eight vehicles were destroyed while three (3) others sustained damage. No injuries were reported. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the blaze was ignited by an electrical malfunction in a hybrid vehicle. The ensuing fire engulfed nearby autos. Leaking gasoline contributed to the extensive spread.