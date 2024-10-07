Balls Ford Road Widening Named ‘Project of the Year’

The Prince William County Balls Ford Road Interchange project was recently honored with the Project of the Year Award by a national program.

The National Capital Chapter of the Construction Management Project Achievement Awards Program (CMAA) awarded the project this honor following its completion in late April.

CMAA recognized the project for its “innovative construction management” and collaboration between Prince William County’s Department of Transportation and ATCS, an engineering consulting firm, over the several years it took to finish the project.

“The Department of Transportation is ecstatic to receive this recognition, which reflects not only our collaboration with ATCS, P.L.C. and Lane Construction, but also the strong partnerships we maintained with our funding partners,” Rick Canizales, Director of the Department of Transportation said. “These partnerships were the cornerstone of this successful and award-winning transportation facility.”

The 1.2-mile improvement not only widened the road, but added a 16-foot-wide grass median, a 10-foot-wide shared-use path and a concrete sidewalk. Completing this stretch of road is set to improve commerce in the industrial area.

The total cost of the project was $109 million and it was funded by a Virginia Department of Transportation project, Transform 66 Outside the Beltway.