Sheriff’s Report: Traffic Stop Unravels Drug Charges

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

DRUGS:

Area of Plantation Drive and Smokehouse Drive, 10/2, 12:33 a.m. Deputy C.M. Sterne and Deputy W.A. Bolinsky observed a vehicle run a red light on Warrenton Road and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. While it took awhile for the driver to pull over he finally did. The driver had no driver’slicense. During a search of the vehicle a suspected controlled substance was located. This substance was later tested with a Tru-Narc device and was determined to be methamphetamine.At Rappahannock Regional Jail, the driver was searched and jail staff located another suspected

controlled substance in his undergarments. The driver advised he took so long to pull over because he was stuffing his skivvies. He was charged with possession of controlled substances, felony by a prisoner, driving without a license, and failure to obey a traffic light. He was held without bond.

LARCENY:

Home Depot, 305 Worth Avenue, 10/2, 10:47 a.m. Deputy A.J. Layug responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male suspect stole a nail gun. Home Depot, 305 Worth Avenue, 10/2, 6:09 p.m. Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt would also respond to a larceny at the business. The victim had credit cards, cash, and her driver’s license stolen from her wallet.

YMCA, 212 Butler Road, 10/2, 9:03 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a larceny. The victim advised while he was in the pool his silver chain, valued at $300, was stolen.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION:

Sleep Inn, 595 Warrenton Road, 10/2, 3:42 p.m. Sergeant M.E. Gordon responded to an unknown problem. Dispatch received a call with what sounded like multiple females engaged in a verbal disagreement. Sergeant Gordon was able to make contact with one of the females involved, who advised the incident was over “nothing.” The suspect had signs of intoxication and refused to cooperate with the investigation. Due to her level of intoxication, deputies attempted to detain herwhen she did not cooperate with that either. After a brief struggle she was charged with public intoxication and obstruction of justice. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.