$550K Strategy to Address Panhandling Up for Vote This Tuesday

Prince William County is gearing up to address the increasing panhandling issue in its streets.

Coles District Supervisor has urged fellow Board of Supervisors members to pass a resolution to regulate panhandling as the county grapples with public safety concerns and the need for social services. The resolution, listed as item 8A on the agenda, will be discussed during the board’s meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

The proposed resolution includes allocating $550,000 from the county’s contingency fund to implement a multifaceted strategy to curb panhandling through public safety, social services, and employment programs. This initiative follows the board’s directive earlier this year to explore legal options and policy recommendations to address panhandling.

A Comprehensive Approach

In response to the board’s directive issued in February 2024, the county’s Process Action Team (PAT) was formed to develop various strategies to reduce panhandling. The team, consisting of representatives from multiple county agencies, identified three critical areas of concern: public safety, the need for social services, and the impact on the community’s image.

According to the county’s staff report, these concerns will be tackled through the implementation of three specific strategies:

1. Coordinated Community Safety Response (CCSR) – This approach will address traffic safety issues, aggressive behavior, and loitering associated with panhandling. It also includes targeted outreach to panhandlers, offering housing and employment assistance services.

2. Public Engagement and Communication – A public awareness campaign called #GiveLocalPWC will encourage residents to donate to local homeless service providers rather than giving directly to panhandlers.

3. Pilot Employment Program—In partnership with Keep Prince William Beautiful, this program will offer panhandlers employment opportunities through litter control services, providing them with an alternative source of income.

Fiscal Impact

The initiative will cost $550,000, including $324,000 for the Coordinated Community Safety Response program, $16,000 for public engagement, and $210,000 for the pilot employment program. The employment program will offer panhandlers opportunities to work in litter control across the county, following a model similar to Fairfax County’s Operation Stream Shield.

The board is expected to vote on the resolution during the upcoming meeting. If approved, it will mark a significant step in the county’s efforts to address the complex issue of panhandling through a mix of enforcement, public education, and support services.

Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega emailed constituents to express concerns about the county’s approach, urging the board to prioritize a traffic safety ordinance alongside the financial allocation.

“Despite my proactive efforts, I have encountered substantial resistance in advancing this initiative, even after I proposed a draft ordinance in June to serve as a foundation for our discussions,” Vega stated. “In August, Supervisor (Bob) Weir shared a similar ordinance, with the hope of finding common ground, to facilitate dialogue with the board on this issue. Instead, the county has chosen to allocate $550,000 of your hard-earned tax dollars without making any progress on a county traffic safety ordinance.”