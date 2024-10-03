Sheriff’s Report: Deputies Find Man on Floor After He Didn’t Show for Work

From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

ASSAULT:

Brooke Point High School, 1700 Courthouse Road, 10/1, 11:30 a.m. The School Resource Officer was patrolling the cafeteria when he was struck in the back of the head by a juvenile. The deputy was not injured and a criminal complaint for assault and battery on law enforcement was filed. Juvenile Intake was advised of the situation and decided to detain the juvenile. He was held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

LARCENY:

Winding Creek Elementary School, 475 Winding Creek Road, 10/1, 8:20 a.m. Lieutenant C.M. Neuhard was patrolling the school when he was informed of a larceny. Staff advised a dog lawn ornament was stolen. Using camera footage, it was determined the larceny occurred Friday at approximately 5:47 a.m.

Ashcroft Drive, 10/1, 6:59 p.m. Deputy S.A. Fulford responded to a larceny. The victim advised her Amazon packages were stolen on Sunday.

VANDALISM:

Boundary Drive, 10/1, 2:03 p.m. Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a vandalism. The reporting party advised a nearby house was tagged with gold spray paint.

WELFARE CHECK:

Poplar Road, 10/1, 1:38 p.m. Deputies responded to a residence for a welfare check. The concerned caller advised the subject in question never showed up for work. When deputies arrived, they were able to look through a window and see someone lying on the floor. Deputies quickly made forced entry and began administering first aid as Fire and Rescue was requested to respond. The subject was going in and out of consciousness and advised he had been lying on the ground unable to get up. He was transported to a nearby hospital by Fire and Rescue.