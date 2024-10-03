Ghostly Driver Fails to Appear: Stafford Man Charged After Crash

A Stafford man blamed a nonexistent driver for his crash while intoxicated, only to be caught by deputies after reviewing gas station footage, police said.

Press release:

A 41-year-old Stafford man attempted to avoid being in trouble by blaming his crash on a nameless and faceless figure.

On September 28th at approximately 3:43 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Brooke Road and Marlborough Point Road for an automatic crash notification. When they arrived, they located a Toyota off the roadway and in a ditch. Along with the totaled Toyota was only one male.

The male had signs of intoxication and admitted to consuming five beers. He would also advise he was the passenger and the driver fled minutes ago. Despite this, there was no evidence of anyone else being on scene. Since most drivers can’t vanish like ghosts, deputies questioned him further on this made up driver. After learning the truck was at a gas station nearby prior to the crash, deputies informed the male they would check camera footage from the business. Turns out a lie can’t beat technology, for the male advised he would be “in trouble” if they did review camera footage.

Unsurprisingly, the male was determined to be the driver. He was charged with driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content between .15 and .2. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.