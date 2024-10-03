Events Around Prince William County in October

October is bound to be a spooky and busy month around Prince William County with several events and activities scheduled. If you’re looking for Halloween-related events, visit our story from Wednesday that details all of the spooky events.

Take a look at some highlighted events.

Saturday (Oct. 5)

Oct. 8

Oct. 9

Mental Health Awareness Community Event, 1 to 4:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Oct. 10

Dale Boulevard Transit Priority Study Public Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Oct. 11

Kid’s Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Oct. 12

Oct. 14

First Tee Benefit Golf Tournament, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Triangle)

Oct. 15

Board of County Supervisors Work Session, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Oct. 17

Marina Way Extension Project Public Hearing, 6 to 8 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Oct. 19

Oct. 22

Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Oct. 23

KABOOM! Build Week at Fairmont Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Manassas)

Oct. 24

Sunrise Nature Hike, 7:30 to 9 a.m. (Nokesville)

Oct. 26

Oct. 28