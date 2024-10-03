Events Around Prince William County in October

October is bound to be a spooky and busy month around Prince William County with several events and activities scheduled. If you’re looking for Halloween-related events, visit our story from Wednesday that details all of the spooky events.
Take a look at some highlighted events.
Saturday (Oct. 5)
- Nature Hunters, 10 to 11:30 a.m. (Woodbridge)
- N? Pikake L?hio Wai Kaulele, 10 to 11:30 a.m. (Triangle)
- Manassas Jubilee, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Old Town Manassas)
Oct. 8
- Aging in Place Workshop, 1 to 3:45 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Board of County Supervisors meeting, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 9
- Mental Health Awareness Community Event, 1 to 4:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 10
- Dale Boulevard Transit Priority Study Public Meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 11
- Kid’s Night Out, 6 to 9 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 12
- Neabsco District Dumpster Day & Paper Shred, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Battle of Bristow Station Anniversary Weekend, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Bristow)
- All-County Public Safety Expo, Noon to 5 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Bristoe Station Luminary, 7 to 9 p.m. (Bristow)
Oct. 14
- First Tee Benefit Golf Tournament, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Triangle)
Oct. 15
- Board of County Supervisors Work Session, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 17
- Marina Way Extension Project Public Hearing, 6 to 8 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 19
- Zumba for Breast Cancer Awareness, 8 to 9:30 a.m. (Woodbridge)
- Irongate Community Dumpster Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Manassas)
- Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Manassas)
- Fall Festival: Pat White Center’s 50 Anniversary Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Manassas)
- Seals on Wheels, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Haymarket)
- Full Moon Hike, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 22
- Board of County Supervisors Meeting, 2 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 23
- KABOOM! Build Week at Fairmont Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Manassas)
Oct. 24
- Sunrise Nature Hike, 7:30 to 9 a.m. (Nokesville)
Oct. 26
- Gainesville District Dumpster Day & Paper Shred, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Gainesville District)
- National Drug Take-Back Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Multiple locations)
- Family Night Out: Movie in the Park, 7 to 9 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 28
- Community Safety Listening Session, 6 to 7:30 p.m. (Manassas)