Manassas

Events Around Prince William County in October

By Caitlyn Meisner

[Photo courtesy of Prince William County]
October is bound to be a spooky and busy month around Prince William County with several events and activities scheduled. If you’re looking for Halloween-related events, visit our story from Wednesday that details all of the spooky events.

Take a look at some highlighted events.

Saturday (Oct. 5)

Oct. 8

Oct. 9

Oct. 10

Oct. 11

Oct. 12

Oct. 14

Oct. 15

Oct. 17

Oct. 19

Oct. 22

Oct. 23

Oct. 24

Oct. 26

Oct. 28

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