How to Celebrate Spooky Season in Prince William, Manassas

With the month of October upon us, there will be plenty of Halloween-themed events to go to this month. Here’s a comprehensive list of various events across Prince William County and the City of Manassas to celebrate the spooky season!
Happening now
- Two-Sentence Horror Story Challenge For Teens (Haymarket)
- Aspiring teen writers are challenged by the Haymarket Gainesville Library to write the scariest story in just two sentences. Submissions are due by Oct. 25, and make sure to collect a bag of treats when you turn in your story!
- Halloween Pet Costume Contest (Manassas City)
- Email a photo of your pet in their Halloween costume to [email protected] until Oct. 20. Votes can be cast from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26 at Manassas City Library or on social media, and the winner will be announced on Oct. 31.
Oct. 4
- Cozy Coaster Take and Make, All day (Lake Ridge Library)
Oct. 5
- Creepy Crafts, 2 to 4 p.m. (Woodbridge)
Oct. 9
- DIY Cloth Wrapped Pumpkin, 11 a.m. to noon (Nokesville Library)
Oct. 15
- A Spooky Haunt…Hunt, all day through Oct. 18 (Woodbridge)
Oct. 18
- DIY Halloween Fabric Keychains, 1 to 4 p.m. (Woodbridge)
- Halloween Mocktails, 6:30 p.m. (Virtual)
- Hauntings of Nokesville, 7 p.m. (Nokesville)
Oct. 19
- Ghost Tour, 7 p.m. (Bristow)
Oct. 21
- Pumpkin Painting Party for Teens, 6 to 7 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)
Oct. 25
- Campfire Ghost Stories of Ben Lamond, 7:30 to 9 p.m. (Manassas)
- Factory of Fear, 6 to 11 p.m. (Manassas City)
Oct. 26
- Family Pumpkin Carving Contest, 10 a.m. to noon (Woodbridge)
- Old Town Holiday Crafts and Treats Fair, Noon to 5 p.m. (Manassas City)
- Factory of Fear, 6 to 11 p.m. (Manassas City)
Oct. 27
- Haunted Mini Golf at Locust Shade Park, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Triangle)
Oct. 29
- Gr? Haunted Trail, 4 to 6 p.m. (Haymarket)
Oct. 30
- Halloween Story Time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Potomac Library)
- Spooky Step Class, 6:30 to 7:25 p.m. (Dale City)
Oct. 31
- Halloween Story Time and Parade, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Bull Run Library)
- Halloween Parade, 10:30 a.m. to noon (Central Children’s Area, Manassas)
- Halloween Story Time, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Dale City Library)
- Halloween Story Time, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. (Dumfries Library)
- Halloween Story Time and Parade, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Montclair Library)
- Spooky Story Time and Parade, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Nokesville Library)
- Halloween Button Making, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Dumfries)
- Spooky Total Body Strength Class, 6:30 p.m. to 7:25 p.m. (Dale City)