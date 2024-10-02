How to Celebrate Spooky Season in Prince William, Manassas

With the month of October upon us, there will be plenty of Halloween-themed events to go to this month. Here’s a comprehensive list of various events across Prince William County and the City of Manassas to celebrate the spooky season!

Happening now

Two-Sentence Horror Story Challenge For Teens (Haymarket) Aspiring teen writers are challenged by the Haymarket Gainesville Library to write the scariest story in just two sentences. Submissions are due by Oct. 25, and make sure to collect a bag of treats when you turn in your story!

Halloween Pet Costume Contest (Manassas City) Email a photo of your pet in their Halloween costume to [email protected] until Oct. 20. Votes can be cast from Oct. 21 to Oct. 26 at Manassas City Library or on social media, and the winner will be announced on Oct. 31.



Oct. 4

Cozy Coaster Take and Make, All day (Lake Ridge Library)

Oct. 5

Creepy Crafts, 2 to 4 p.m. (Woodbridge)

Oct. 9

DIY Cloth Wrapped Pumpkin, 11 a.m. to noon (Nokesville Library)

Oct. 15

A Spooky Haunt…Hunt, all day through Oct. 18 (Woodbridge)

Oct. 18

Oct. 19

Ghost Tour, 7 p.m. (Bristow)

Oct. 21

Pumpkin Painting Party for Teens, 6 to 7 p.m. (Haymarket Gainesville Library)

Oct. 25

Oct. 26

Oct. 27

Haunted Mini Golf at Locust Shade Park, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (Triangle)

Oct. 29

Gr? Haunted Trail, 4 to 6 p.m. (Haymarket)

Oct. 30

Oct. 31