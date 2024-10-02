From the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

ALCOHOL OFFENSE:

Jeff Rouse Center, 1600 Mine Road, 9/28, 12:30 a.m. Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen was in the area when he observed a vehicle occupied by a male and female. Considering the early morning hours, it was unlikely the pair were there for swimming lessons, so Sergeant Jacobeen made contact with them. The male was discovered to be in possession of Twisted Teas and had given the female some to consume. He was issued summons for underage possession of alcohol and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The female was turned over to a family member.

DISTURBANCE:

Stafford Regional Handbell Society, 106 Banks Ford Parkway, 9/27, 9:31 a.m. Sergeant M.E. Gordon was in the area with a disabled vehicle when she observed a loud disturbance occurring. Sergeant Gordon made contact with the two parties involved, the female was detained and eventually charged with obstruction of justice. The male was charged with assault and battery for slapping the female prior to Sergeant Gordon’s arrival. The female was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond while the male was held without bond.

DUI:

Area of Richmond Highway and Centreport Parkway, 9/28, 1:40 a.m. Sergeant J.D. Hurt was traveling in the area when he observed a vehicle traveling at speeds above 75 MPH and making jerky movements. Sergeant Hurt conducted a traffic stop as Deputy C.A. Osborne responded to assist. The driver had signs of intoxication and admitted to having “one beer.” He was charged with driving under the influence, refusal, and reckless driving. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Plantation Drive, 9/28, 10:54 p.m. Sergeant J.D. Hurt was traveling on Warrenton Road when he observed a vehicle run a red light. Sergeant Hurt conducted a traffic stop as Deputy C.A. Osborne responded to assist. The driver had signs of intoxication, admitted to having “two beers,” and an empty alcoholic can was located within the vehicle. The driver was charged with driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic light. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

LARCENY:

Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, 9/27, 12:24 p.m. Deputy A.J. Layug responded to a sucky larceny. Staff advised a male suspect, known for stealing vacuums, was stealing yet another. Deputy Layug located the suspect in possession of the stolen vacuum and detained him. The streets were cleaned up when the suspect was charged with shoplifting and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Walmart, 11 Village Parkway, 9/27, 3:54 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male suspect at the self-checkout line was only pretending to scan items. When staff confronted him at the exit he abandoned his stolen goods and fled towards the McDonald’s. Best Western, 2868, 9/28, 10:15 a.m. Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded to a larceny. The victim advised someone entered her vehicle and stole over $100.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION:

Subway, 475 Aquia Towne Center, 9/27, 7:33 p.m. Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to a suspicious person call. The caller advised a male, who looked like he wasn’t Eating Fresh, seemed off and “not sober.” Deputy Philippsen made contact with the suspect, who stumbled over his takeout bag, and discovered he was intoxicated. The suspect was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober. Genesis Logistics, 705 Bradburn Place, 9/27, 10:28 p.m. Deputy R. Tully responded to a disturbance. Two employees were involved in a verbal argument in which one of the employees was intoxicated. Despite that, and his clear signs of intoxication, the suspect advised there was “no problems, no issues.” Deputies thought otherwise and the suspect was charged with public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

VANDALISM:

Sunny Hill Court, 9/27, 5:55 a.m. Deputy S.M. Craig responded to a vandalism. The victim advised her front door was kicked in. It was also discovered, using Ring footage, that the suspect assaulted the victim’s vehicle with a pipe shaped object. George Walker Drive, 9/27, 8:52 p.m. Deputies responded to a vandalism. The victims advised while traveling in the area their van was struck by rocks thrown by two individuals were located and both were charged with vandalism to commercial property and throwing a missile at a moving vehicle. Both were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 secured bond. Ridge Pointe Lane, 9/28, 5:33 p.m. Deputy S.T. Myers responded to a vandalism. Despite the high price of eggs, multiple vehicles were egged overnight. England Pointe Drive, 9/28, 9:39 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to a vandalism. The victim advised they were inside the residence when they heard a ruckus. This ruckus was discovered to be from someone attempting to kick in the front door. Norman Road, 9/28, 11:02 p.m. Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to a vandalism. The victim advised when she called her dog to come inside, the dog was discovered to have purple paint on it.

WARRANT SERVICE:

I-95 Southbound at mile marker 137, 9/28, 1:37 a.m. Deputy X.D. Bates was on a traffic stop when he observed one of the occupants to be a wanted suspect. The suspect was wanted out of Frederick County for a probation violation for dangerous drugs. The suspect would provide a false identity in an attempt to avoid capture, but it did not work. He was charged with obstruction of justice, providing a false identity to law enforcement, identity fraud, and unlawful name change. He was also served on his outstanding charge and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

WEAPON OFFENSE:

Area of Warrenton Road and Olde Forge Drive, 9/27, 10:10 p.m. Deputy C.A. Osborne responded to a disturbance. The caller advised while coming home from Captain D’s, a red Prius cut her off and brandished a firearm.