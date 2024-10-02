The Fredericksburg City Government announced a veteran employee will head the city’s community planning and building department.

Press release:

The City of Fredericksburg is proud to announce Mike Craig as the new Director of Fredericksburg’s Community Planning and Building Department. A ten-year veteran with the City, Mike has spent more than 20 years in the public and private sector focused on planning and economic development here in the Fredericksburg region. He first joined the City in 2014 as Zoning Administrator, and then was promoted to Senior Planner, and again most recently promoted as the City’s Principal Planner. “I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work in this great community! Fredericksburg has so many positive aspects, most notably a tremendous Community Planning and Building Department team. Having lived and worked in this area for more than 20 years, I truly believe the City’s future continues to grow brighter,” Craig stated. City Manager, Tim Baroody, is delighted to welcome Mike in this new role. “After a national search, and interviewing multiple candidates, we are very pleased to welcome a local professional with excellent Virginia and City experience. Mike is a consummate professional, and is highly regarded for his ability to take on challenging concepts and topics. As the City continues to evolve, balancing growth, historic preservation and economic development through planning is more important than ever, and Mike has the skills needed to assist in managing all of the above,” concluded Baroody. Mike has a degree in History from the University of Virginia, a master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from Virginia Commonwealth University, and is certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners.