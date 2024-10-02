Fatal Crash on I-66: Two Dead and Driver Injured as Car Hits Barrier

On Tuesday, October 1 at 2:11 p.m., crash investigators responded to a fatal accident on the I-66 express exit ramp near University Blvd. in Gainesville.
A 2023 Audi Q5, driven by a 75-year-old man from Sterling, failed to slow down or turn while exiting toward University Blvd., leading the vehicle to cross all lanes and crash into a concrete barrier. Both passengers, Alfredo Rodolfo Sobrero, 90, from Sterling, and Liliana Nora Loschiavo Sierra, 67, from Woodbridge, succumbed to their injuries after being taken to local hospitals. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses are urged to contact the police.
Press release:
Double Fatality Crash Investigation – On October 1 at 2:11PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the westbound I-66 express exit ramp near University Blvd. in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a single-vehicle crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a 2023 Audi Q5 was traveling westbound on I-66 in the express lanes and took the exit towards University Blvd. As the vehicle neared the end of the ramp, the driver failed to slow or turn onto University Blvd. The vehicle continued straight through the intersection, crossing all travel lanes before colliding with the concrete barrier. Both passengers in the vehicle were transported to area hospitals where they died from their injuries. The driver of the vehicle was treated at an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Both the driver and the front passenger were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash is still underway. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.
Identified:
The driver of the 2023 Audi Q5 was identified as a 75-year-old man of Sterling
The deceased front passenger in the 2023 Audi Q5 was identified as Alfredo Rodolfo SOBRERO, 90, of Sterling
The deceased rear passenger in the 2023 Audi Q5 was identified as Liliana Nora Loschiavo SIERRA, 67, of Woodbridge