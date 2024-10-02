Fatal Crash on I-66: Two Dead and Driver Injured as Car Hits Barrier

On Tuesday, October 1 at 2:11 p.m., crash investigators responded to a fatal accident on the I-66 express exit ramp near University Blvd. in Gainesville.

A 2023 Audi Q5, driven by a 75-year-old man from Sterling, failed to slow down or turn while exiting toward University Blvd., leading the vehicle to cross all lanes and crash into a concrete barrier. Both passengers, Alfredo Rodolfo Sobrero, 90, from Sterling, and Liliana Nora Loschiavo Sierra, 67, from Woodbridge, succumbed to their injuries after being taken to local hospitals. The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses are urged to contact the police.

Press release: