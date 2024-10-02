Central Rappahannock Regional Library Launches Privacy Pods

The Central Rappahannock Regional Library has introduced privacy pods designed for study, virtual meetings, and telehealth appointments.

Press release:

Central Rappahannock Regional Library (CRRL) has expanded the availability of privacy pods–private spaces for study, virtual meetings, telehealth appointments, and job interviews–that can be reserved by customers with CRRL cards.

Privacy pods at Fredericksburg, Salem Church, and Porter branches opened on Thursday, August 29. Fredericksburg Branch has two Zenbooth solo pods (capacity 1), and Salem Church and Porter each have one Zenbooth duo pod (capacity 2). These privacy pods were made possible by a generous donation from the Trust of Christopher Finley and Mary Campbell Finley.

Privacy pods are also available at CRRL’s Westmoreland County branches thanks to support from the Library of Virginia and a grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Newton and Cooper branches have a Zenbooth solo pod (capacity 1), and Montross Branch has a Zenbooth quad pod (capacity 4).

For more information about CRRL privacy pods, meeting rooms, and study rooms, visit librarypoint.org/room-request.