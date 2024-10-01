Suspects Arrested for Felony Charges in Bad Check Fraud Scheme

On September 25, deputies were called to O’Reilly Auto Parts at 38 Bojangles Way following reports of fraud suspects in the store. Employees, aware of the suspects from previous incidents involving bounced checks, alerted law enforcement upon their arrival. First Sergeant J.D. Floirendo spotted the suspects’ vehicle entering I-95 North and followed them to a Sheetz station at 15 Wyche Road, where a high-risk traffic stop was executed. Both suspects were detained without incident.

From a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office press release:

On September 25th at approximately 10:28 a.m. deputies responded to O’Reilly Auto Parts, located at 38 Bojangles Way, for fraud suspects in the business. Staff advised a male and female were known to pay for items using a check; however, by the time the check would bounce the suspects were long gone. Due to employees from multiple stores sharing information with each other, when the suspects arrived on this day, staff was well aware of their recent transgressions and contacted law enforcement.

Staff provided a description of the suspect vehicle which First Sergeant J.D. Floirendo located getting onto I-95 Northbound. He would follow the vehicle to the Sheetz, located at 15 Wyche Road, where a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. Both suspects were detained without incident.

The male suspect provided a false identification, but with the help of Detective A Sanchez, was identified as Raymond Willson, 36, of Maryland. Willson was wanted through Stafford County for forgery, uttering, and obtaining money by false pretenses due to a previous bad check report. The female was identified as Jessie Mainville, 20, of Florida. First Sergeant Floirendo was able to connect Mainville to a recent credit card fraud where the victim lost $2,000.

Willison was served on his outstanding warrants, as well as, additionally charged with providing false identification to law enforcement and identity theft. Mainville was charged with grand larceny, credit card forgery, and identity theft with intent to defraud. Both were held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges regarding the bad checks are pending.

Excellent work by First Sergeant Floirendo and Detective Sanchez for ending this crime spree.