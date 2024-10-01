Stafford County’s National Night Out is Tonight, October 1, 2024



Stafford County will host its annual National Night Out at Stafford Market Place today, Tuesday, October 1, 2024. The event, one of the county’s largest community gatherings and the largest National Night Out celebration in the region features various food, business, and nonprofit vendors.

Originally moved to the fall during the pandemic, Stafford continues to hold this event in October, unlike other jurisdictions that celebrate in August.

The event will be held at Stafford Marketplace in North Stafford and provides an opportunity for neighbors to meet and connect outside. Registration opened on June 21. The opening ceremony will begin at 5 p.m., and the event is free to the public. Attendees are reminded to leave pets at home unless they are service animals and to refrain from smoking. Weather conditions are monitored, and updates will be provided on the sheriff’s Facebook and X accounts if necessary.