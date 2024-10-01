Police Fire at Aggressive Dog After Multiple Attacks in Gainesville

The dogs had bitten two people and attacked another man despite police commands. An officer discharged their firearm, grazing one of the dogs, which then fled with the other dog. Both were later contained at Hillwood Camping Park, where they and their owner were found. Animal Control took custody of the dogs pending further investigation. Minor injuries were reported in the incidents.
From Prince William police:
Vicious Dog – On September 28 at 12:04PM, officers responded to the 7500 block of Brunson Cl. in
Gainesville (20155) to investigate the report of two loose dogs in the area. The investigation revealed the
dogs, described as German Shepherds, had bitten two separate people. Officers located the two dogs which
ignored commands and attacked another man before charging at the officers. One of the officers discharged
their firearm, grazing one of the dogs. Both dogs then ran off before being contained. Later that day, the
dogs and their owner were located in the Hillwood Camping Park. Animal Control Officers responded to the
scene and took possession of the dogs pending further investigation into the initial bites. Minor injuries were
reported.