Body Found at Belmont Bay

Officers responded to a report of a death in the 500 block of Harbor Side Street in Woodbridge on Saturday, September 28 at 10:20 p.m. The deceased, a 46-year-old man, was discovered by a fishing vessel crew floating in the water. Fire and rescue teams retrieved the body, confirming the death. Initial investigations indicate no signs of foul play, with the exact cause and manner of death awaiting determination by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as needed.
From Prince William police:
Death Investigation – On September 28 at 10:20PM, officers responded to the 500 block of Harbor Side St.
in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a death. The investigation revealed members of a fishing vessel located
the body of a 46-year-old man floating in the water in the above area. Fire and rescue responded and
removed the body from the water and confirmed the death. Preliminarily, there were no signs of foul play.
The cause and manner of death is pending by the Medical Examiner’s Office. More information will be
released as necessary. The investigation continues.