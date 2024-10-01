Body Found at Belmont Bay

Officers responded to a report of a death in the 500 block of Harbor Side Street in Woodbridge on Saturday, September 28 at 10:20 p.m. The deceased, a 46-year-old man, was discovered by a fishing vessel crew floating in the water. Fire and rescue teams retrieved the body, confirming the death. Initial investigations indicate no signs of foul play, with the exact cause and manner of death awaiting determination by the Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as needed.

From Prince William police: