2 Men Charged with Sexual Assault in 2 Separate Cases

On September 26, officers investigated an abduction in Gainesville involving a 22-year-old woman who was forced into a vehicle by a friend and then inappropriately touched. The suspect was arrested and charged with abduction, sexual assault, and assault and battery.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Abduction | Sexual Assault – On September 26 at 10:30PM, officers responded to investigate an abduction that was reported to have occurred in the 12100 block of Sierra Sunset Ln. in Gainesville (20155) at approximately 11:00PM on September 25. The investigation revealed the victim, a 22-year-old woman, was approached by an acquaintance, identified as the accused. When the victim refused to go with the accused, he grabbed her arm and forced her into his vehicle. The accused then drove to a parking lot on Gateway Promenade Pl. where he inappropriately touched the victim. The victim reported minor injuries at the time of the incident. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Marlon Danilo Neftaly MO-CHOC, was arrested. Arrested on September 27:

Marlon Danilo Neftaly MO-CHOC, 20, of 9739 Beech Pl. in Manassas

Charged with abduction, sexual assault, and assault & battery

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Meanwhile, Prince William County detectives completed an investigation into a sexual assault near the Manassas area involving an underage victim. The accused was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault.

Press Release from Prince William Police: