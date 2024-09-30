$1 Deal Seals 20-Year Lease Extension for Broad Run Station Parking

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Operations Board is poised to extend its parking lease at the Broad Run Station through a recommended amendment to the existing lease agreement with the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. This extension will secure 46,974 square feet, or 113 parking spaces, known as the “barn lot,” for an additional 20 years for $1 per year.

The current lease agreement for the parking spaces at Broad Run Station, just outside Manassas, established in October 2004, expires in October 2024. The proposed amendment seeks to extend this agreement until October 2044, maintaining all original lease provisions unchanged.

The parking spaces in question were developed as part of a parking expansion project initiated in May 2004, following the VRE Operations Board’s recommendation to utilize funding from the Governor’s Congestion Relief Program. Prince William County completed these projects, including demolishing a barn and constructing a new parking lot.

The new lease comes after VRE announced plans for a new street bridge connecting drivers and pedestrians directly to the Broad Run Station from Route 28 via Residency Road. This new bridge will facilitate access over the railroad tracks to the station and eliminate the need to navigate through Piper Lane, which frequently experiences flooding after heavy rains. This bridge is part of broader expansion plans that include adding more than 500 new parking spaces and a revamped station layout to accommodate VRE’s hopes of increasing ridership in the coming years.

Adjacent to the Broad Run Station, the Manassas Regional Airport recently revealed its intention to begin commercial passenger jet service. However, due to unforeseen infrastructure challenges, the start date has been delayed until 2026.

This announcement came from Airport Director Juan Rivera during a Manassas City Council meeting on September 16, 2024. The council had earlier granted a franchise agreement to Avports Manassas, LLC, a Goldman Sachs subsidiary, anticipating a 2025 commencement. This development highlights a significant transformation in the area, enhancing the strategic importance of the Broad Run Station and its facilities.

CEO’s Report

During the VRE Operations Board meeting in September 2024, CEO Rich Dalton highlighted the significance of ongoing safety campaigns, underscoring September’s designation as Rail Safety Month and Suicide Prevention Month. Collaborative events, such as the safety initiative at the Alexandria station in partnership with the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA), were detailed to emphasize VRE’s commitment to enhancing commuter safety.

Dalton reported continuing challenges with on-time performance, primarily attributed to extensive infrastructure upgrades at the Union Station terminal in Washington, D.C., and significant rail traffic congestion. Despite improvements at the terminal, delays, especially during afternoon peak periods, persist, impacting overall service efficiency.

A focal point of the report was the ridership trends, which were compared with previous years. The average daily ridership for August stood at 6,031, a decrease from the previous year’s figure of 6,378, reflecting the impacts of operational challenges and seasonal variations on commuter behavior.

The board discussed VRE’s community engagement through events like the “Tour de VRE,” which supports breast cancer research, highlighting VRE’s dedication to community involvement. Additionally, the introduction of Julianne Barr as a new communications specialist was discussed, with board members acknowledging the potential positive impact on VRE’s outreach and engagement strategies.

Board members expressed concerns over the persistent on-time performance issues and discussed the implications of current ridership trends on future service planning. Positive feedback was given on community engagement initiatives, underscoring their importance to VRE’s public image and commitment to social causes. The discussions highlighted the need for ongoing coordination with Amtrak and others to address these infrastructural and operational challenges to improve overall service reliability.