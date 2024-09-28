Man Charged with Assaulting Prince William County Law Enforcement Officer

On September 26, officers near Manassas attempted to detain Jaime Antoni Villatoro Santos, who actively resisted and assaulted an officer. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

Press Release from Prince William County Police:

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On September 26 at 9:27PM, officers were in the 8000 block of Old Centreville Rd. [near] Manassas (20111) when they observed a man who was wanted. When officers attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and assaulted an officer before being detained without incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jaime Antoni VILLATORO SANTOS, was arrested.

Arrested on September 26:

Jaime Antoni VILLATORO SANTOS, 21, of no fixed address

Charged with assault & battery on LEO and obstruction of justice

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond