Truck Crashes into Storm Retention Pond in North Stafford, Driver Rescued

A truck accident occurred just before 10 a.m. today at Mine Road and Embrey Mill Road in North Stafford. Rescue crews pulled a vehicle from a storm retention pond.

According to Major Shawn Kimmitz from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash led to an immediate response from local rescue teams, who successfully extracted one person from the submerged vehicle. The driver, whose identity has not been disclosed, is currently receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The conditions during the accident included rainfall, although it is still unclear whether speed played a role in the mishap. The intersection was partially closed to facilitate the rescue operation and to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Authorities continue to examine the scene and speak with potential witnesses to determine the cause of the accident. Motorists are advised to avoid the area around Mine Road and Embrey Mill Road as investigations proceed.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and local traffic officials urge drivers to exercise caution during adverse weather conditions and to heed speed limits and traffic signs. As more information becomes available regarding this incident, we will provide updates.