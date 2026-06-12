Quantico Live Fire Training Set for June

“Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions,” Marine Corps Base Quantico announced. “The impact of noise, vibrations, and/or illuminations experienced across the area can vary greatly depending on the residential location, atmospheric conditions, time of day and reductions to naturally occurring sound barriers.”

The advisory details multiple live fire demonstrations June 12–26, including several overnight sessions from June 15–17, 19, and 22–26 with activities ranging from small charges to grenade launchers. Residents near the base should expect variable noise, vibrations, and illuminations and can follow the base’s Facebook page for schedule updates.