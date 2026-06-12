Prince William County Warns of Planning Scam Emails

“The Prince William County Planning Office and Planning Commission will never request payments by wire transfer, credit card or Automated Clearing House (ACH) through email,” Prince William County announced. “All official county email communications are sent from addresses ending in @pwcgov.org.”

“Residents and businesses who have questions about an email’s authenticity should contact the Prince William County Planning Office at 703-792-7615 before responding, providing personal information or making any payment,” the county stated.

Fraudulent emails impersonating the county’s Planning Office or Planning Commission are using public information to appear legitimate and may request payments related to planning applications or services. Verify sender addresses, confirm any invoices directly with the county, and report suspicious messages to the Planning Office or police online reporting system.

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