Police: No Attempted Abduction in Manassas Incident

Manassas City Police have closed their investigation into a reported attempted abduction at Dean Park, determining that no crime of that nature occurred.

Investigators identified the masked man as Tony Rivas Nolasco, 20, of Manassas, through public tips, surveillance and other leads. During an interview, Nolasco told police he was heavily intoxicated at the time of the June 7 incident at the park on 9501 Dean Park Lane. Authorities found no evidence that he or the second reported individual took any actions toward an abduction.

Nolasco was charged with wearing a mask in public under Virginia Code 18.2-422 and released on recognizance. The mother had reported that two men approached her 4-year-old daughter around 8:50 p.m. and tried to lure her with candy. Her 6-year-old sister screamed, causing both men to flee.

Chief Doug Keen thanked the community for its quick tips that helped identify Nolasco and praised his department’s work. “The information and tips provided by community members enabled our officers to quickly identify Mr. Rivas Nolasco and take the necessary steps to help ensure the safety of our community,” he said in a statement.

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