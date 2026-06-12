Severe Storms Possible in Scorching Heat

“The higher probabilities of damaging winds generally along and east of the Blue Ridge,” the National Weather Service reported. “Some of the storms could be severe.”

This afternoon and evening will bring showers and thunderstorms likely mainly after 5 p.m., with a high near 99 and heat index values as high as 107. Severe storms are possible with a 60% chance of precipitation. Tonight, additional showers and thunderstorms are likely mainly before 9 p.m. with an 80% chance. Saturday looks much drier and cooler with mostly sunny skies and a high near 90, while showers could return Sunday.

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