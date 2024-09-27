Sudley Road Beautification Project Completed Wednesday

The beautification project along Sudley Road from Rixlew Lane to Portsmouth Road was completed and commemorated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The project, which was funded by the Board of County Supervisors’ $500,000 allocation for such projects in fiscal year 2024, provided new landscaping to “enhance the appeal of the area.” Some of the landscaping included adding crape myrtles, knock-out roses, shamrock hollies, hydrangeas and more.

Both Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega and Brentsville District Supervisor Tom Gordy attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony because the project covers portions of each district.

“We have a lot going on here in this Sudley corridor, and this is really step one in taking and transforming this area for the good of this community,” Gordy said. “We’re looking at a complete redevelopment of the Sudley corridor all the way from the Manassas Battlefield to Godwin Drive. We have a lot of exciting opportunities for this corridor. None of this happens without the hard work of a lot of good people. … I look forward to seeing a lot more happen in the future.”

Vega said she was happy the project brought some attention to the area.

“I just want to thank everybody that played a vital role in ensuring that this project was completed,” Vega said. “So, to our staff, thank you … for their commitment in ensuring that we give folks that sense of pride and joy in the area that they live in. I’m excited that this day is finally here. I want to see more of these projects, not just here, but throughout the county.”