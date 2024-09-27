Police Officer Charged with Multiple Counts Following On-Duty Incidents

A Prince William County police officer, James Thomas Clinton, was arrested on September 26 after investigations revealed he had inappropriate contact with an adult woman on two separate occasions while on duty, police said.

According to Prince William County Police, who reported the incident, the first incident occurred on June 4 at Potomac Mills mall, where he handcuffed the woman during a conversation without a lawful reason, police said. The second incident took place on September 22 at Turley Park in Dale City, where he forcibly detained the woman during a verbal altercation, made threats, and physically assaulted her.

The victim reported these incidents on September 23, leading to Clinton’s suspension and subsequent arrest. Clinton, whose been on the force for six years, faces charges including two counts of abduction, one count of sexual battery, and one count of assault & battery. Chief Peter Newsham condemned the behavior as not representative of the department’s values. Clinton is currently on administrative leave and will appear in court on November 13, 2024.

Press release: