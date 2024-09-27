Police Officer Charged with Multiple Counts Following On-Duty Incidents

A Prince William County police officer, James Thomas Clinton, was arrested on September 26 after investigations revealed he had inappropriate contact with an adult woman on two separate occasions while on duty, police said.
According to Prince William County Police, who reported the incident, the first incident occurred on June 4 at Potomac Mills mall, where he handcuffed the woman during a conversation without a lawful reason, police said. The second incident took place on September 22 at Turley Park in Dale City, where he forcibly detained the woman during a verbal altercation, made threats, and physically assaulted her.
The victim reported these incidents on September 23, leading to Clinton’s suspension and subsequent arrest. Clinton, whose been on the force for six years, faces charges including two counts of abduction, one count of sexual battery, and one count of assault & battery. Chief Peter Newsham condemned the behavior as not representative of the department’s values. Clinton is currently on administrative leave and will appear in court on November 13, 2024.
Press release:
Abduction | Sexual Battery | Arrest of Department Member – On September 26, investigators with the Prince William County Police Department arrested a department member in an ongoing investigation which began on September 23. The investigation revealed on two separate occasions, the accused, who was a sworn law enforcement officer with the police department at the time, had inappropriate contact while on-duty with an adult woman.
Both parties were known to one another. The first incident occurred on June 4 in a secured area of Potomac Mills where the victim was employed. During the encounter, the two parties were speaking to one another when the victim was forcibly handcuffed by the accused. At no time during the interaction was the victim being detained or otherwise arrested for a criminal violation. After a brief period, the victim was released from the handcuffs, and the two parties separated. The second encounter occurred on September 22 at Turley Park in Dale City where the two parties had previously agreed to meet. During the second incident, the accused forcibly held the victim against her will while the two were involved in a verbal altercation outside of their vehicles. The accused made repeated threats towards the victim. Additionally, the accused inappropriately touched the victim, and repeatedly grabbed around her neck before the parties separated and left the area.
The victim notified police on September 23 about the encounters. Once the allegations were brought to the attention of police, the accused was relieved of his police authority, and both an administrative and criminal investigation into the matters were launched by the Police Department’s Office of Professional Standards and Criminal Investigations Division. At the time of the report, the accused held the rank of police officer with more than 6 years of service. On September 26, following the investigation, the accused, identified as James Thomas CLINTON, was arrested. The accused has been placed on administrative leave while the criminal matter proceeds through court
“This type of behavior is reprehensible and does not represent the values and professionalism of the members of this agency,” said Chief Peter Newsham, Prince William County Police Department. “I commend our Criminal Investigations Division for acting quickly and effectively in bringing charges to ensure that he is held accountable.”
Arrested on September 26:
James Thomas CLINTON, 28, of 4015 Farrington Ct, #202, in Woodbridge
Charged with 2 counts of abduction, 1 count of sexual battery, and 1 count of assault & battery
Court Date: November 13, 2024 | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond