Meet the Principal: Q+A with Unity Reed High’s New Principal, Milagros Polanco

Welcome (or welcome back) to a new Potomac Local News series, “Meet the Principal.” With nearly two dozen new principals in Prince William County this school year, it’s important to get to know the folks in their new roles. Potomac Local has asked each principal the same questions in bold, and their respective answers will be found below.

Today, get to know Milagros “Milly” Polanco, the new principal of Unity Reed High in Manassas. Polanco started her teaching career with Prince William County Schools in 2015, and most recently served as assistant principal of Gar-Field High School.

Why Prince William County, and why Unity Reed HS?

I first joined Prince William County Public Schools as a math teacher at Woodbridge High School in 2015, while my family was stationed in Quantico. Of the four states and school divisions I had the opportunity to serve in, Prince William felt the most like home to me. So, upon my husband’s military retirement, our family chose to move back and make Prince William County our forever home. I’ve dedicated my career to serving diverse communities of students and families with unique learning, social and economic needs. What excited me most about Unity Reed High School was the chance to be part of such an incredible school community that is wholeheartedly dedicated to serving our students and their families, and to lead and serve in an outstanding community rich in diverse cultures and traditions.

How will you bring your experience as [specific experiences here] to your new role as principal in PWCS?

During my five years as an assistant principal at Gar-Field High School, I oversaw substantial progress in two key areas of our Strategic Plan: Learning and Achievement for All, and Family and Community Engagement. These gains spanned various content areas, including mathematics, special education, health & physical education, music, English for speakers of other languages and the Student Activities Leadership Council. These experiences have equipped me with a deep understanding of the diverse needs of our student body and the strategies required to support their academic and personal growth. As the principal of Unity Reed High School, I am committed to fostering a safe and inclusive learning environment where every staff member, student, and family feels valued and has a strong sense of belonging. My own journey as an underprivileged and underrepresented, first-generation college student has instilled in me a firm belief that every student deserves access to high-quality learning experiences and can achieve at high levels, regardless of their circumstances. Our shared vision at Unity Reed is that EVERY LION in our PRIDE will graduate on time through STRENGTH in UNITY and a commitment to developing ALL students as IB Learners.

Are there any initiatives you hope to implement in your first year?