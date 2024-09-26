Swift Water Rescue Teams Headed to Southwest Virgina

As Hurricane Helene intensifies and approaches Florida’s Big Bend with the potential to become a major Category 4 hurricane, swift water rescue teams from Virginia are mobilizing to assist with the expected impacts.

The Prince William County Swift Water Rescue Team, a FEMA Type 3 team comprising six technicians and a Battalion Chief, was activated by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and deployed to Norton, Virginia. They left at 10:00 AM today from the Prince William Public Safety Training Center, aiming to coordinate with local authorities and manage water rescues in hurricane flood waters.

Simultaneously, the Stafford County Fire and Rescue’s Swift Water Team, recently validated under an MOU with VDEM and undertaking their first deployment, departed on Friday with eight members to southwestern Virginia. Both teams are equipped to be fully self-sufficient and handle operations in harsh conditions for extended periods, with Stafford County ensuring their local swift water response capabilities remain unaffected during this deployment.

Hurricane Helene is moving north-northeast at 12 knots and is expected to land this evening. It has shown a significant drop in pressure to 960 mb and increased wind speeds to 90 knots. The storm’s large size means impacts such as storm surge, wind, and heavy rainfall will extend far from the center, especially on the east side. These conditions will persist as Helene moves inland over Georgia and potentially stalls over the Tennessee Valley. Authorities urge that all preparations in the hurricane warning area be completed swiftly.