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Stafford County Road Construction Projects to Span 2024-2026

By Uriah Kiser

Winding Creek Road in Stafford County [VDOT]
Stafford County is enhancing its transportation infrastructure through a variety of projects that are in different stages of development, including construction, pre-construction, and design. This effort aligns with the strategic goal of creating a multimodal infrastructure system, which was established following community surveys and the 2019 Transportation Bond Referendum.

The Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), has initiated a transportation program that has seen an investment exceeding $100 million.

Projects Under Construction

Berea Church Road Improvement Project in South Stafford: With a budget of $13 million, this project commenced in June and is progressing on schedule with an expected completion in FY26. Work has included installing a new water main on a segment of Berea Church Road, aiming to enhance roadway safety from Warrenton Road to Truslow Road.

– Celebrate Virginia Parkway and Banks Ford Parkway Roundabout in South Stafford: Managed by VDOT Fredericksburg Residency, this $700,000 project is 75% complete. A single-lane modular roundabout is under construction at the Celebrate Virginia and Banks Ford parkways intersection, with completion targeted for October 2024.

Projects in Pre-Construction

Richmond Highway (US-1) and Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane Improvement in Widewater: Slated to begin in spring 2025, this $12.5 million project will realign the intersection of Richmond Highway and Telegraph Road and widen Richmond Highway at Woodstock Lane for a protected left turn lane and access management improvements.

Staffordboro Boulevard Sidewalk in North Stafford: Set to commence in summer 2025, the $2.2 million project will add a sidewalk along Staffordboro Boulevard between Juggins Road Connector and Pike Place, including crosswalks at road crossings.

Richmond Highway (US-1) and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement: This project, with a budget of $26.7 million, is expected to start in the summer of 2025. It will involve widening Richmond Highway and improving the intersections at Courthouse Road and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road.

Projects in the Engineering Phase

Stefania Road and Mountain View Road Intersection Improvement in the western portion of the county: This $5.4 million project focuses on constructing a roundabout and pedestrian improvements. Right-of-Way and Utility activities are scheduled for spring 2026, with construction beginning in summer 2027.

– Poplar and Truslow roads Project: Currently in the preliminary design stage, this $2 million project will add left and right turn lanes at the Poplar Road intersection with Enon Road and Robeli Farms Drive.

– Mine Road and Greenspring Drive Project in North Stafford: Also in the preliminary design stage, this $3 million project will enhance sidewalk connectivity and crosswalks at the intersection of Mine Road and Greenspring Drive.

– Kings Highway and Chatham Heights Road Project in Falmouth: With a budget of $3 million, preliminary design will begin this October to improve connectivity between Chatham Bridge and the Chatham Heights neighborhood, including new sidewalks, crosswalks, and a shared-use path.

Additional engineering and design efforts are underway for Enon Road and Richmond Highway (US-1) projects, Onville Road, and Brooke Road.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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