Stafford County Road Construction Projects to Span 2024-2026

Stafford County is enhancing its transportation infrastructure through a variety of projects that are in different stages of development, including construction, pre-construction, and design. This effort aligns with the strategic goal of creating a multimodal infrastructure system, which was established following community surveys and the 2019 Transportation Bond Referendum.

The Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), has initiated a transportation program that has seen an investment exceeding $100 million.

Projects Under Construction

Berea Church Road Improvement Project in South Stafford: With a budget of $13 million, this project commenced in June and is progressing on schedule with an expected completion in FY26. Work has included installing a new water main on a segment of Berea Church Road, aiming to enhance roadway safety from Warrenton Road to Truslow Road.

– Celebrate Virginia Parkway and Banks Ford Parkway Roundabout in South Stafford: Managed by VDOT Fredericksburg Residency, this $700,000 project is 75% complete. A single-lane modular roundabout is under construction at the Celebrate Virginia and Banks Ford parkways intersection, with completion targeted for October 2024.

Projects in Pre-Construction

Richmond Highway (US-1) and Telegraph Road and Woodstock Lane Improvement in Widewater: Slated to begin in spring 2025, this $12.5 million project will realign the intersection of Richmond Highway and Telegraph Road and widen Richmond Highway at Woodstock Lane for a protected left turn lane and access management improvements.

Staffordboro Boulevard Sidewalk in North Stafford: Set to commence in summer 2025, the $2.2 million project will add a sidewalk along Staffordboro Boulevard between Juggins Road Connector and Pike Place, including crosswalks at road crossings.

Richmond Highway (US-1) and Courthouse Road Intersection Improvement: This project, with a budget of $26.7 million, is expected to start in the summer of 2025. It will involve widening Richmond Highway and improving the intersections at Courthouse Road and Bells Hill Road/Hope Road.

Projects in the Engineering Phase

Stefania Road and Mountain View Road Intersection Improvement in the western portion of the county: This $5.4 million project focuses on constructing a roundabout and pedestrian improvements. Right-of-Way and Utility activities are scheduled for spring 2026, with construction beginning in summer 2027.

– Poplar and Truslow roads Project: Currently in the preliminary design stage, this $2 million project will add left and right turn lanes at the Poplar Road intersection with Enon Road and Robeli Farms Drive.

– Mine Road and Greenspring Drive Project in North Stafford: Also in the preliminary design stage, this $3 million project will enhance sidewalk connectivity and crosswalks at the intersection of Mine Road and Greenspring Drive.

– Kings Highway and Chatham Heights Road Project in Falmouth: With a budget of $3 million, preliminary design will begin this October to improve connectivity between Chatham Bridge and the Chatham Heights neighborhood, including new sidewalks, crosswalks, and a shared-use path.

Additional engineering and design efforts are underway for Enon Road and Richmond Highway (US-1) projects, Onville Road, and Brooke Road.