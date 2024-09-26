Fatal Paraglider Crash in Fauquier County Under Investigation After Pilot Dies Attempting Smokestack Maneuver

A fatal paraglider crash is under investigation by Virginia State Police after occurring on September 20th at 6:36 p.m. in Fauquier County on Lucky Hill Road. The pilot, 77-year-old Robert N. Eaheart Jr. from Springfield, died upon impact when his paraglider lost control while trying to fly over a power plant smokestack and crashed to the ground. His body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for autopsy.

No injuries were reported on the ground. The FAA and NTSB have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

The crash comes one week after a Stafford County man suffered non-life threatening injuries after crashing his plane in Fauquier County.

Press release: