Virginia State Police reported that a plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing in Fauquier County.

Press Release:

At 3:27 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19), Virginia State Police responded to a report of a plane crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred on the 14500 block on Spring Mill Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Single-Engine Cessna Aircraft attempted to make an emergency landing in a field when it collided with several trees.

The pilot, a 79-year-old male from Fredericksburg, Va., suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment.

The pilot was the only occupant.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.