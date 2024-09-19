Virginia State Police reported that a plane crashed while attempting an emergency landing in Fauquier County.
Press Release:
At 3:27 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 19), Virginia State Police responded to a report of a plane crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred on the 14500 block on Spring Mill Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed a Single-Engine Cessna Aircraft attempted to make an emergency landing in a field when it collided with several trees.
The pilot, a 79-year-old male from Fredericksburg, Va., suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment.
The pilot was the only occupant.
No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.
The FAA and NTSB were notified of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.