Fatal Crash Investigation and DUI Manslaughter Arrest in Woodbridge

On September 25, crash investigators charged 21-year-old Lesly Miraya-Mayuri with DUI manslaughter following a fatal crash that occurred on September 13 on Caton Hill Rd near Killarney Dr in Woodbridge. The crash killed a 23-year-old passenger, Elvis Gabriel Alvarez, in the same vehicle and seriously injured a 67-year-old woman driving another car.

The investigation revealed that Miraya-Mayuri, driving a 2017 Toyota Camry, was intoxicated and traveling the wrong direction when the head-on collision with a 2015 Toyota Corolla occurred. Neither Miraya-Mayuri nor her passenger was wearing seatbelts at the time. Miraya-Mayuri was arrested and is scheduled for a court appearance on October 9, 2024, with a $10,000 unsecured bond. Investigators are still seeking witnesses to the crash.

Press release: