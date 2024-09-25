Fatal Crash Investigation and DUI Manslaughter Arrest in Woodbridge

On September 25, crash investigators charged 21-year-old Lesly Miraya-Mayuri with DUI manslaughter following a fatal crash that occurred on September 13 on Caton Hill Rd near Killarney Dr in Woodbridge. The crash killed a 23-year-old passenger, Elvis Gabriel Alvarez, in the same vehicle and seriously injured a 67-year-old woman driving another car.
The investigation revealed that Miraya-Mayuri, driving a 2017 Toyota Camry, was intoxicated and traveling the wrong direction when the head-on collision with a 2015 Toyota Corolla occurred. Neither Miraya-Mayuri nor her passenger was wearing seatbelts at the time. Miraya-Mayuri was arrested and is scheduled for a court appearance on October 9, 2024, with a $10,000 unsecured bond. Investigators are still seeking witnesses to the crash.
Press release:
Fatal Crash Investigation | DUI Manslaughter *ARREST – On September 25, crash investigators charged the driver of a 2017 Toyota Camry involved in the fatal collision that occurred in the area of Caton Hill Rd near Killarney Dr in Woodbridge (22192) on September 13. The crash killed a 23-year-old male passenger inside the same vehicle, and seriously injured the driver of another vehicle. The investigation revealed the driver, identified as the accused, was intoxicated and driving the wrong direction on Caton Hill Rd before impacting the other vehicle. Following the investigation, the accused identified as Lesly MIRAYA-MAYURI, was arrested.
Arrested on September 25:
Lesly MIRAYA-MAYURI, 21, of 7097 Spring Garden Dr, #202, in Springfield
Charged with DUI manslaughter
Court Date: October 9, 2024 | Bond: $10,000 unsecured
Identified:
The deceased passenger in the 2017 Toyota Camry was identified as Elvis Gabriel ALVAREZ, 23, of Alexandria
The driver of the 2015 Toyota Corolla was identified as 67-year-old woman of Woodbridge
Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] – On September 13 at 6:07AM, crash investigators responded to the area of Caton Hill Rd near Killarney Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a black 4-door 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling the opposite direction northbound in the southbound lanes when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound. Both occupants in the Camry were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The passenger in the Camry was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries sustained in the collision. Both drivers were also transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash, or the driving behavior of the driver in the black 4-door 2017 Toyota Camry involved in the collision, to contact police. The investigation continues.