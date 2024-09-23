Prince William Supervisors Approve Tax Exemption for Serving Our Willing Warriors Nonprofit

On September 17, 2024, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors unanimously approved a tax exemption for the nonprofit organization Serving Our Willing Warriors (SOWW), based in Haymarket. The decision comes after years of advocacy by the organization, which had previously faced resistance from the former Board, chaired by Ann Wheeler.

SOWW provides vital support to wounded veterans through cost-free respite stays and programs aimed at helping them and their families recover from the physical and emotional tolls of military service. The tax exemption applies to four properties owned by the organization on Waterfall Road in Haymarket, allowing SOWW to allocate more resources directly toward its services for veterans.

Sarah Ford, the executive director of SOWW, expressed her gratitude to the Board, stating, “This vote will not only impact our warrior retreat but also the warriors and their families that we serve now and into the future.” She emphasized that the exemption would enable the organization to expand its programs, which have already served over 2,400 veterans, with no suicide losses among those who have stayed at the retreat.

Board members voiced strong support for the exemption. “This has been a long, hard road, but it’s a relief to finally grant this well-deserved status to Serving Our Willing Warriors,” said Gainesville District Supervisor Bob Wier. The tax exemption will take effect on January 1, 2025, as part of the Board’s broader policy to support charitable organizations that enhance the well-being of the county’s residents, particularly those who have served in the military.

With the new exemption, SOWW plans to expand its programs, including offering more week-long stays for veterans and enhancing its PTSD counseling services. The organization’s goal for 2025 is to provide additional support to warriors recovering from both physical and moral injuries incurred during their service.