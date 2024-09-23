How NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair Enhances Home Integrity

In this Local Business In Focus, we talked with Cristian Abrigo, operations manager at NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair. Call them today at 703-690-3889 or nvwaterproofing.com for all your wet basement solutions, foundation repair, crack repair, drainage systems, and new home waterproofing needs.

In a recent interview, Cristian Abrigo, operations manager at NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair, shared his journey within the company and gave an overview of the services they provide to homeowners.

“I joined NV Waterproofing in 2019 as a design specialist. I was out on the field actually visiting with homeowners and going through what issues they were experiencing and how we could help them,” Abrigo explained. His role involved direct interactions with clients, assessing their issues firsthand, which gave him a deep understanding of homeowners’ everyday challenges.

After two years in the field, Abrigo transitioned into an operations role. “And then, after doing that for two years, I moved into an operations role here at NV, and since then, which was at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, I’ve been handling all the operations portions and permits for NV,” he said.

In his current role, Abrigo oversees critical aspects of the business, such as permit applications, inspections, and crew scheduling. “Almost every job that we have that’s required by the county we go and get permits for that county, that city, or whatever jurisdiction that’s in. So, I handle the application process of that, the inspection process, and then getting those closed out. I also handle all the scheduling of our crews,” he noted.

The company specializes in addressing specific waterproofing, crawl space repair, and foundation repair needs. These services directly tackle the issues Abrigo and his team frequently encounter in the field. “We specialize in waterproofing, crawl space repair, and foundation repair,” said Abrigo, highlighting the scope of NV Waterproofing’s expertise.

From his initial role to his current position, Abrigo has focused on direct client interaction and operational efficiency, ensuring that the company meets and exceeds the expectations of the homeowners they serve. Through his insights, it’s clear that NV Waterproofing is dedicated to solving the real and pressing issues affecting homes in the region.

Based in Manassas, the NV Waterproofing & Foundation Repair team has served Greater Washington D.C. with quality basement waterproofing and foundation repair services since 1986. We specialize in wet basement solutions, foundation repair, crack repair, drainage systems, and new home waterproofing throughout Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.