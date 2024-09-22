Juveniles Disrupt Kings Dominion Halloween Event; No Injuries Reported

During the park’s Halloween Haunt event on Saturday, September 21, 2024, a large group of juveniles caused a disturbance at Kings Dominion. Deputies from the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene about 9 p.m. after receiving reports of the disruptive group.

When deputies attempted to remove the juveniles from the park, many ran and hid inside park restaurants. At one point, some juveniles were reportedly throwing chairs inside one of the dining establishments. Several fights broke out as deputies worked to control the situation, but by 11 p.m., they successfully removed the group from the park, according to Hanover County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steven Willis.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made during the incident. The Halloween Haunt event, known for its live entertainment, costumed characters, and haunted mazes, continued as planned, with the park closing at midnight.

This incident comes as Busch Gardens Williamsburg has implemented a chaperone policy for guests 15 years old and younger during its Howl-O-Scream event, following safety concerns after recent incidents. On September 14, a teen was stabbed in the park, with an employee reporting a fight just before 10 p.m. that night. The previous week, police were called to Busch Gardens due to a verbal altercation between two large groups, primarily involving juveniles and young adults, during the second night of Howl-O-Scream, which began on September 6.

Kings Dominion introduced a chaperone policy in April 2023, requiring all guests 15 years old or younger to be accompanied by someone at least 21.