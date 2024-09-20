Prince William County Police Promotes 20 Staff Within Department

The Prince William County Police Department promoted 20 professional staff members and sworn officers in a formal ceremony on Wednesday.

At the ceremony, held at Grace Life Community Church in Bristow, Police Chief Peter Newsham recognized the staff in front of department leadership, peers and loved ones. Congratulate the following PWCPD staff members on their promotions:

Promoted to Major: Jacques Poirier

Promoted to Captain: Feliciano Wilson

Promoted to Lieutenant: Brandon Haas

Promoted to First Sergeant: Robert Surman

Promoted to Sergeant: Charles Dooley, Stepheny Jones, Kevin MacFarlane, Tyler Reza, Kimberly Walton and Susan White

Promoted to Master Police Officer: Alexander Cordner, Corey Morrell and John Obuabang

Promoted within Professional Staff: Brooke Flores to Deputy Commander of Strategic Analysis; Elizabeth Andrade to Criminal Records Manager; Amanda Causey to Compensation & Benefits Supervisor; Arielle Blair to Business Services Analyst; Emely Ramirez to Administrative Coordinator; Teresa Kotulla to Administrative Specialist; and Perciliana Reyes to Senior School Crossing Guard.