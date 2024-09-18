Prince William County Police Department Seeks Community Feedback for Accreditation Process

The Prince William County Police Department, a nationally accredited law enforcement agency through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA), has launched an online portal to gather community feedback as part of its accreditation process. The department is committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and professionalism, which includes actively engaging with residents, business owners, and visitors to ensure continuous improvement.

The online portal will allow community members to share their thoughts on the department’s adherence to CALEA standards, their engagement with the community, and the quality of public safety services. This portal is part of the department’s broader goal to foster a partnership with the community and uphold its pursuit of professional excellence.

The community is encouraged to submit comments, including commendations and concerns, during the 60 days from September 19 to November 18, 2024. The information provided will contribute to the department’s ongoing efforts to enhance its services and will be reviewed in the context of CALEA’s accreditation standards.

It is important to note that CALEA is not an investigatory body, and the portal should not be used to submit complaints requiring follow-up investigations. Submissions will be acknowledged but will not receive individual responses.

For more information and to submit a comment, visit the following links:

– Prince William County Police Department Comment Portal

– Prince William Public Safety Academy Comment Portal