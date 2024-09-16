Shooting at Woodbridge Car Wash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Arrested

On September 14, police responded to a shooting at the Sonic Soft Car Wash in Woodbridge, where a verbal altercation between two men escalated into a deadly encounter. Police said 25-year-old suspect shot Earl Duwan Miller, 54, during a physical altercation after both parties briefly separated. A female accomplice also brandished a firearm, police said.

The suspects fled but were apprehended shortly afterward by Virginia State Police. Miller was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Both suspects face multiple charges.

Press release: