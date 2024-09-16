Shooting at Woodbridge Car Wash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Arrested

On September 14, police responded to a shooting at the Sonic Soft Car Wash in Woodbridge, where a verbal altercation between two men escalated into a deadly encounter. Police said 25-year-old suspect shot Earl Duwan Miller, 54, during a physical altercation after both parties briefly separated. A female accomplice also brandished a firearm, police said.
The suspects fled but were apprehended shortly afterward by Virginia State Police. Miller was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Both suspects face multiple charges.
Press release:
Murder Investigation – On September 14 at 3:52PM, officers responded to the Sonic Soft Car Wash located at 14109 Richmond Hwy. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 54-year-old man, and an unknown man, later identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation outside the car wash. The parties separated briefly before another altercation turned physical. During the encounter, a firearm was brandished by the accused and the victim was shot to the upper body. A female acquaintance who was with the accused also brandished a firearm. After the shooting, the suspects fled in their vehicle and were apprehended by Virginia State Police along I-95 in Fairfax County a short time later. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of the injuries. One exterior wall of a building was struck by gunfire. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Following the investigation, both suspects, identified as Jermaine Antwoine LEWIS and Vinisha Lanisa NEVILLE, were arrested. The investigation continues.
Arrested on September 14: [No Photos Available]
Jermaine Antwoine LEWIS, 25, of 6383 Stagg Ct. in Springfield
Charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and shooting from an occupied vehicle
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Vinisha Lanisa NEVILLE, 29, of 13685 Kitty Hawk Way in Woodbridge
Charged with brandishing of a firearm
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Identified:
The deceased was identified as Earl Duwan MILLER, 54, of Woodbridge
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.