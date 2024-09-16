On September 13, a head-on collision occurred on Caton Hill Road in Lake Ridge when a 2017 Toyota Camry, traveling in the wrong direction, collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla. The passenger in the Camry, 23-year-old Elvis Gabriel Alvarez of Alexandria, later died at the hospital. Both drivers, a 21-year-old woman from Springfield and a 67-year-old woman from Woodbridge, were seriously injured. Investigators are seeking witnesses to the crash or the Camry’s driving behavior before the incident.

Press release:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On September 13 at 6:07AM, crash investigators responded to the area of Caton Hill Rd near Killarney Dr in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed the driver of a black 4-door 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling the opposite direction northbound in the southbound lanes when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound. Both occupants in the Camry were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The passenger in the Camry was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries sustained in the collision. Both drivers were also transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Crash investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash, or the driving behavior of the driver in the black 4-door 2017 Toyota Camry involved in the collision, to contact police. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased passenger in the 2017 Toyota Camry was identified as Elvis Gabriel ALVAREZ, 23, of Alexandria

The driver of the 2017 Toyota Camry was identified as a 21-year-old woman of Springfield

The driver of the 2015 Toyota Corolla was identified as 67-year-old woman of Woodbridge