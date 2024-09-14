How We Informed & Empowered Our Community This Week



Dear Members,

Now that the weekend has arrived, we wanted to take a moment to celebrate the work we’ve done together this week to keep our community informed, empowered, and connected. Our team has been hard at uncovering stories that matter to you and highlighting the vibrant life in our region.

Here’s a look at some of the top stories we’ve brought to you:

Restoring a Landmark: We shared the exciting news about the restoration of Goolricks Pharmacy, one of Fredericksburg’s most beloved landmarks. Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy their famous old-fashioned milkshakes once again.

First Fridays Under Scrutiny: In Manassas, we dove into the City Council’s discussion about public safety and management changes to the much-loved First Fridays event.

Bringing Jobs and Growth: In Prince William County, ATCC announced a major investment in a new biomanufacturing facility, creating 75 new jobs and driving innovation in global health.

Stafford School Transportation Failures: We delivered critical coverage on the Stafford County School Board Chair’s response to the transportation crisis that left more than 3,000 students without reliable rides to school. Calls for an independent investigation are mounting, and we’ll continue to follow this story closely.

Shining a New Light: North Stafford High unveiled the largest school solar array in Virginia, an exciting leap toward sustainability, saving millions in energy costs over the next 25 years.

Election Readiness: With elections on the horizon, we continued to help voters make informed decisions by sharing candidate surveys from both state and local leaders.

This is just a sample of the stories we’ve published to keep you informed about what’s happening in our community. Your support makes this possible. If you’re not already a supporting member, we invite you to join us and help sustain local journalism. You can sign up for our $103 annual plan or our $9 monthly plan. Every contribution helps us continue to bring you the news that matters.

Thank you for being a part of our journey.

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News